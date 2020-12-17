Arsht-Rock partners with LEADERS Magazine to dedicate an entire issue to resilience

Artwork by Peter Kuper

For its Fall/Winter issue of 2020, LEADERS Magazine, a quarterly magazine with an editorial mission to give voice to some of the world’s most innovative and thoughtful leaders with an aim of inspiring leaders across the globe, asked the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center to produce an issue dedicated to a timely theme: resilience.

Each LEADERS issue addresses the unique challenges shared by leaders: coping with change, developing a vision, creating strategic alignments and coalitions, setting directions, and more. This seminal issue highlights thought leaders that are tackling challenges and working to build resilience around the world. At a time when we are facing compounding crises –– including devastating wildfires, migrants on the move escaping conflict and disaster, record-breaking hot temperatures, a highly active hurricane season, and a global pandemic –– the world is being tasked to meet this moment, and its looking to cross-sector leadership to do so.

DISTRIBUTED WITH PERMISSION. COPYRIGHT © 2020 LEADERS MAGAZINE, LLC

This special edition Resilience Issue, with a thought-provoking cover by renowned New Yorker cartoonist, Peter Kuper, features Arsht-Rock’s founding donor and Atlantic Council Chairman Emerita, Adrienne Arsht, Rockefeller Foundation President, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, the Lincoln Center’s Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz, Wynton Marsalis, the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. In addition to the stimulating interviews with nearly 50 esteemed leaders, Arsht-Rock Director and Senior Vice President, Kathy Baughman McLeod, makes a compelling case for working across sectors to build a more resilient world.

Today’s world is one defined by volatility and uncertainty. To succeed in this environment, all organizations need to be more resilient.