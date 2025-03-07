On March 6, Hypersonic Capabilities Task Force co-chairs Deborah Lee James, Ryan McCarthy, and lead author, Michael E. White, published an op-ed in SpaceNews entitled, “How the nation can make fielding hypersonic capabilities a national priority.” The article argues that the U.S. must urgently prioritize the development and deployment of hypersonic capabilities to counter growing threats from adversaries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.