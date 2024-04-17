Director Joseph Lemoine served as the keynote speaker in the Prosperity and Good Governance Conference in Dhaka, an event hosted jointly by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and The Asia Foundation. Lemoine shared findings and takeaways on Bangladesh’s performances in the Freedom and Prosperity Indexes. Lemoine disseminated the Center’s newly completed report on Freedom and Prosperity in Bangladesh, written by Lemoine as well as Associate Director Nina Dannaoui and Young Global Professional Yu-Lin (Annie) Lee.

