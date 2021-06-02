On June 2, Forward Defense Senior US Air Force Fellow Lt Col Christopher P. Mulder published an article in the National Interest titled “Strategic training advantage: How US foreign training programs enhance national defense.” As part of Forward Defense’s Seizing the advantage: The next US National Defense Strategy, Lt Col Mulder considers the value of training opportunities with allies in building a formidable military force.
Imagine a world where a British student pilot can strap into a German-owned jet aircraft and be instructed by a Greek instructor pilot on an American base in the United States. While that may sound far-fetched or utopian, it is the reality of the ENJJPT program at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
