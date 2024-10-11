On October 2, Lieutenant General (USMC, ret.) Michael Groen, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, spoke with the Bloomberg Businessweek podcast regarding Iran’s missile attack against Israel and Israel’s possible response.
