On February 27, Theresa Luetkefend, an Assistant Director in the Forward Defense program, co-authored an essay with Jeff Rathke, the President of the American-German Institute, through the US Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute. Luetkefend’s essay, titled “The International Dimension: NATO, the EU, and Multinational Cooperation,” was featured in a broader report called Assessing the Zeitenwende: Implications for Germany, the United States, and Transatlantic Security. The essay examined the institutional aspects of the Zeitenwende—Germany’s foreign policy shift in response to Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

