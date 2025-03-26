On March 26, Theresa Maher of Inside Defense published an article highlighting the key recommendations from the final report of Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare. Entitled “Think tankers urge DOD to keep software procurement simple,” the article underscores the Commission’s call for a commercial-first mindset, improved data collection and sharing, and stronger collaboration between the Department of Defense (DoD) and congressional appropriation staffers.

With China outproducing the United States in military hardware, software has become essential to maintaining a competitive edge. Maher highlights the “Davidson Window,” the prediction that China may take military action against Taiwan by 2027, underscoring the urgency behind the Commission’s near-term recommendations. The report outlines how the Pentagon can leverage software practices to enhance and strengthen US defense strategies.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare aims to digitally transform the armed forces for success in future battlefields. Comprised of a distinguished group of subject-matter and industry commissioners, the Commission has developed a framework to enhance US and allied forces through emergent digital capabilities. LEARN MORE

