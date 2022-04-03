Hide
original source

On April 3, Manning was quoted in a Straits Times article on the challenges remaining to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.   

“There is a tendency in Washington to confuse western consensus with global consensus, Dr. Robert Manning, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

“‘And the prevailing mentality of Washington seems to be that the spectrum of options is, how can we make (Putin) feel more pain, and how do we get rid of him.'”

More about our expert

Expert

Robert A. Manning

Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Energy Markets & Governance

Related Experts: Robert A. Manning

Conflict Crisis Management Eastern Europe English Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Ukraine United States and Canada