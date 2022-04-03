On April 3, Manning was quoted in a Straits Times article on the challenges remaining to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

“There is a tendency in Washington to confuse western consensus with global consensus, Dr. Robert Manning, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

“‘And the prevailing mentality of Washington seems to be that the spectrum of options is, how can we make (Putin) feel more pain, and how do we get rid of him.'”

