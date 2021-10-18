Hide
original source

On October 18, Robert Manning authored an op-ed in The Hill, questioning whether the Biden administration is moving towards a trade strategy. Manning made the case for the US reconsidering joining the Transpacific Partnership, or an equivalent, and seeking out more free-trade agreements to bolster its standing in the Asia Pacific.

“The U.S. tends to see strategic competition with China in military-centric terms. And while counterbalancing China is a crucial part of a smart U.S. strategy, the game is principally one of geoeconomics and geotechnology.”

More about our expert

Expert

Robert A. Manning

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

China Energy Markets & Governance

Related Experts: Robert A. Manning

China Indo-Pacific Japan Korean Politics & Diplomacy Trade United States and Canada