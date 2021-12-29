Hide
On December 29, Robert Manning’s column in The Hill highlighted the findings from the recent Atlantic Council’s Global Foresight 2022 report.

“Some fear that Xi may divert attention from stagnation with a more aggressive military policy toward Taiwan to shore up the CCP’s nationalist legitimacy. But an economically struggling China could also unravel global stability: China has driven some 30 percent of global growth for the past decade. As well as being more confrontational, a weak China could thus tank economic growth around the world while disrupting financial markets and supply chains.”

