On August 9, Robert Manning published an op-ed in The Hill, making the case for the United States adopting the Serenity Prayer as a starting point for formulating strategy and foreign policy.

“In fact, many of the major failures of U.S. foreign policy can be attributed to not fathoming the things the U.S. could not change. This is the result of hubris, not understanding the limits of U.S. power, a problem that’s been magnified as America’s relative power has eroded as power has diffused in a multipolar world.”

