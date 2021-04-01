On April 1, Robert Manning published an op-ed in The Korea Times that examined whether the Biden’s administrations goals in its North Korea policy were realistic. He notes that North Korea’s domestic challenges are severe, but do not mean that they will capitulate to US demands.

“Biden’s effort to fashion a North Korea policy comes not only in the aftermath of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s two failed summits, absurd political theater (remember “love letters”) and assorted other mistakes, but also 26 years of failed U.S. diplomacy, underscoring that the North Korea nuclear conundrum is indeed, a “problem from hell.”

