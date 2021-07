On July 4, Robert Manning and James Przystup published an article in The National Interest detailing the Biden administration’s new approach the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as the Quad), which they say puts the institution at the forefront of its Indo-Pacific strategy.

“In a region of staid, ritualized, bureaucratically inert multilateral institutions, this shift to functional collective action is transformational. It is based on a simple principle: form follows function.”



