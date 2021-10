On September 25, Robert Manning was quoted in the Straits Times, where he made the case that actions by the Quad and AUKUS were driven largely by “overreach and military and economic coercion” from China.

“The Quad remains a coalition of four democratic major maritime powers, an ad hoc multilateralism focused on function and problem solving, in contrast to Asia’s alphabet soup of largely symbolic process-centered institutional multilateralism.”

More about our expert