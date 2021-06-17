On June 17, Robert Manning was quoted in a Voice of America Korea article about the position South Korea finds itself in regarding US-China relations. Manning made the point that, while South Korea has geographic and historical economic ties to China, much of its recent policy has been to build closer economic ties with the United States.

“South Korea has been straddling a middle path that is increasingly wobbly. At the Biden-Moon Summit, Seoul tilted geo-economically toward the US with its tech investments and commitment of cooperation on 5G and other emerging tech. China has to live with South Korea diversifying its economic ties away from dependence on China” said Manning in the article.

