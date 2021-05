On May 13, Robert Manning was interviewed by Voice of America Korea about trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan on North Korea.

“President Biden has made the U.S.-Korea-Japan trilateral intelligence and security cooperation as a cornerstone of his North Korea policy. And given the threats of North Korea continuing development of new ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, real time intelligence coordination can be very important,” said Manning in the interview.



More about our expert