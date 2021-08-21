On August 21, Manning featured in a VOA article about North Korea’s comments on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Manning cautioned that it was too early to know how the withdrawal might impact US relationships with allies in the region.

“While the Afghan disaster, eerily similar to Vietnam, is not reassuring to US allies and partners, it is too early to draw hasty conclusions. There is no spillover to the United States-ROK alliance and bilateral relations other than understandable ROK fears..” [translated from Korean]

