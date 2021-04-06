On April 6, Robert Manning was quoted in an article in Newsweek entitled, “China’s Bet U.S. Is Bluffing on Taiwan War Risks Dangerous Miscalculation.” Manning argued that the least likely scenario is an invasion of Taiwan and urged policymakers to consider China’s interests and perceptions about US decline.

“It seems all that now stands between China and the regime’s desire to drag Taiwan under its direct control is the strength of America’s hand, which Beijing may soon force Washington to show. Taiwan and US allies in Asia hope America isn’t bluffing.”

