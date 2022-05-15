On May 15, Robert Manning was quoted in a Straits Times article about the ASEAN summit in Washington.

“‘It seems to me the US-ASEAN summit checked the box politically for Biden, and its modest initiatives will be appreciated by ASEAN,’ Dr Robert Manning, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

“He, and others, have noted US policies are contradictory. On the one hand, the call is to buy American and reduce dependence on long global supply chains; and on the other, to engage economically, and not just over security.”

