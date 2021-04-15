On April 15, Robert Manning was quoted in an article in The Straits Times that discussed what the announcement of a Japan-US summit means for the future of the alliance between the two countries.

“WASHINGTON – That Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will on Friday (April 16) be the first foreign leader to visit the White House in person and meet President Joe Biden, is not in itself unusual; Japan is the United States’ most important ally in Asia. But this time around the question of China, and specifically tension over Taiwan, and so-called “grey zone” operations, looms large.”

