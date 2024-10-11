On October 10, Foreign Policy published an op-ed co-authored by Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, David V. Gioe, and Elena Grossfeld, about the renaissance of Israel’s intelligence after the failure of October 7.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.