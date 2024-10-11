On September 23, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, joined Danielle Pletka and Marc A. Thiessen on The American Enterprise Institute’s What The Hell Is Going On podcast to talk about the pager attacks Israel carried out against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
