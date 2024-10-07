On September 20, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, joined MSNBC Peter Alexander and Colin Clarke of The Soufan Group to assess Israel’s officials claim “entire senior Hezbollah ‘command'” has been eliminated.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.