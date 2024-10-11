On September 19, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, joined NBC News’ Raf Sanchez and retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey to discuss Israel’s military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon after the waves of walkie-talkies and pagers explosions.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.