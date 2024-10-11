On September 21, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, was mentioned in “Israel’s pager attack an intelligence triumph, with uncertain ends” by Shane Harris in the Washington Post. The article mentioned Polymeropoulos’ comment describing the attacks as “the most impressive denied area kinetic op I have witnessed in my career.”
