On September 21, YNET News, an Israeli media outlet, mentioned comments from Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, calling Hezbollah pager attacks as ” the most impressive kinetic operation I can recall in my career. Israeli intelligence is living in [Hasan] Nasrallah’s brain.” These comments were inserted in an article detailing reactions from US national security leadership and community.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.