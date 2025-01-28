On January 2, Marc Polymeropoulos, a nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, was invited to give his expert analysis on MSNBC about the role of foreign terror groups in the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. In his words, the attack was “very concerning” due to the ‘lone wolf’ nature, and was “straight out of the ISIS playbook.”

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more