On September 30, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at at Forward Defense, was quoted by NBC in an article analyzing the future of Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ after Israel’s significant blows to Hamas and Hezbollah. In his words, “The one concern we should have is a return to the old kind of terrorist game, soft targets such as embassies overseas, both Israeli and U.S.”

