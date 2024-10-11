On September 20, Marc Polymeropoulos, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, spoke with the South China Morning Post about possible Israeli intentions behind the pager attacks against Hezbollah. In his remarks, Polymeropoulos explored the possibility that the Hezbollah pager attacks may be part of a wider Israeli strategy of “escalate to deescalate.”
