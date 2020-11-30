President-elect Biden has announced the core members of his national security and diplomatic team, all of whom will be responsible for reforming America’s global alliances and confronting a world order turned upside down by President Trump’s America-first doctrine. Biden’s top team—nearly all of whom served in key posts in the Obama Administration—will face a landscape that has shifted dramatically over the past four years.

As the transition finally gets formally underway, there is perhaps no region that requires greater attention from the incoming administration than Latin America. COVID-19 is ravaging regional health systems, throwing back years of economic progress and threatening widescale social calamity. The region’s citizens are frustrated with their governments, and, in just the last week, have taken to the streets in Peru and Guatemala. A stronger partnership with the United States can help to prevent further regional backsliding.

