On March 27, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Ronald A. Marks was featured on a segment of CNN. Marks responds to US President Biden’s misstatement that the United States is looking to unseat Russian President Putin and states that, whether or not Putin believed Biden, this would not likely deter his actions in Ukraine.

From Putin’s standpoint, this is now a Western leader intervening once again in Russian politics and saying that ‘we know better than you do.'” Ronald Marks

