On February 29, Forward Defense Deputy Director for Strategic Forces Policy Mark Massa was quoted in iNews about Russia’s history of nuclear threats and what the most recent threats from Russia mean for the war in Ukraine and for NATO. Massa was quoted as saying that “US and allied leaders continue to push back on ‘red lines’ set by the Kremlin for the kind of support to Kyiv that would lead to escalation while avoiding a direct clash with Moscow; that balancing act is likely to continue in spite of these most recent threats.”

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Related Experts: Mark J. Massa