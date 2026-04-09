Matchett in AFP, France 24, and Arab News on the consequences of bombing Iran’s power plants

On April 8, GeoStrategy Initiative assistant director Ginger Matchett was quoted in “The consequences of bombing Iran’s power stations” for AFP on the risks of attacking civilian critical infrastructure if President Trump follow through on his “power plant day” threat. She and Joseph Webster argued that targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran is strategically ineffective for US objectives and would have devasting humanitarian impacts. They were also featured in France 24 and Arab News.
Critical Infrastructure Policy Energy & Environment Iran Middle East Security & Defense United States and Canada
April 9, 2026