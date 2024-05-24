On May 24, RealClearDefense republished an article from Forward Defense Visiting Senior Fellow Lt. Col. James McCue, USAF, and featured it in its “Morning Recon” newsletter. This article, entitled “Congress should save the Sentinel ICBM—its true value is more than simply its cost,” argues that, despite the increase in the Sentinel ICBM’s projected costs, the system ultimately provides the cheapest means of securing strategic deterrence, given its decades-long lifespan and the potential to reduce the cost of staffing and maintaining the system.

