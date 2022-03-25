On March 24, Scowcroft Center Nonresident Senior Fellow Hardy Merriman published an op-ed in The Hill outlining pathways and tactics for Russian citizens to engage in sustained civil resistance to create political transition in Russia.
Perhaps no group has greater power to stop Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine than ordinary Russians themselves… Facing Putin’s escalating repression, activists and organizers can increase public participation by developing low-risk tactics that maintain pressure on the government… [and] beyond [this], reaching critical mass will likely require drawing in Russians whose primary concerns are economic.