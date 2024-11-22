On Tuesday, November 19, an excerpt from former Forward Defense Program Assistant Jacob Mezey’s Issue Brief “Russian and Chinese strategic missile defense: Doctrine, capabilities, and development” was quoted by an article in The New York Times covering Ukrainian long-range missile strikes into Russia using US-made ATACMS systems. The article cites Mezey’s issue brief to convey that Russia will build up the capability to defend against these strikes over time. Mezey writes that “Russian effectiveness against ATACMS missiles will likely increase, even if slowly, over the course of the conflict, as Russia trains air defense crews to address the threat.”

