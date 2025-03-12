On March 12, Dr. Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on how Russia may respond to the proposed ceasefire agreement supported by Ukraine and the United States. He argues that Putin’s choice to accept or reject the ceasefire will have a lasting influence on relations between Washington and Moscow.
Moscow has a decision to make: Will it come to the table and thereby allow the Trump administration to firmly assume the position of the peacemaker, or reject the deal and thus show that its propaganda line that Russia was forced into this conflict was simply a lie?