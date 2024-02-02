On February 1, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow in the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published in City Journal and RealClearWorld on how the United States can revitalize itself. He argues that US leaders must consider how each of their decisions will help American citizens, bring to an end the ideological polarization dividing the country, and reevaluate foreign and national security policies.

In foreign and security policy, a strategy that prioritizes national interests and matches those with national power—both our own and our allies’—will deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries.

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta