On July 9, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow in the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published in Politico, RealClearWorld, and RealClearDefense on why the United States must change its thinking about the international system, which would allow policymakers to think more deeply about the “vision of victory” for the global “system-transforming war that’s been all but declared by the newly formed ‘axis of dictatorships.’” He emphasized that, if the United States and its democratic allies would like to preserve peace, a cultural change is critical to reorganize economic activity and mobilize resources for the future.

We need to bring national security front and center into how we prepare for the future.

