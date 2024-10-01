On September 27, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow in the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, published an article in RealClearDefense titled “A Crisis of Competence.” He discussed the Global War on Terror (GWOT) post 9/11 and various conflicts post-Cold War in which the United States has invested resources. He argued that the United States must rebuild its reputation as a competent great power and demonstrate national credibility to the American citizenry and the world.

Today Washington urgently needs to revisit the fundamentals of what constitutes a viable national strategy, one that can clearly articulate the irreducible national interests and objectives to be achieved.

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta