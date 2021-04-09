On April 9, Forward Defense Senior US Air Force Fellow Lt Col Christopher P. Mulder wrote a book review in DODReads on the novel Warbot 1.0: AI Goes to War. In his review, Lt Col Mulder concludes that the United States needs deep thinkers to prevent and prepare for the next unnecessary war.
Winston Churchill once suggested we could avoid future wars if certain ‘blunders’ can be avoided. That is my hope; however, I also know as Vince Lombardi said, ‘hope is not a strategy.’
