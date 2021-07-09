On July 9, Inkstick Media published the first of NAEI’s Adults in a Room series, which features insights from participants in NAEI’s private monthly networking sessions. The topic of this month’s installment was the outcomes of the Biden-Putin summit and included submissions by Trey Herr, Julian Mueller-Kaler, Miranda Preibe of RAND, and Olya Oliker of the International Crisis Group.

“Adults in a Room” is a new series in collaboration with The Atlantic Council’s New American Engagement Initiative (NAEI). The series stems from NAEI’s monthly networking events that call on analysts to gather virtually and hash out a salient topic. The goal of this series is to give you a peek into their Zoom room and a deep understanding of the issue at hand in less than the time it takes to sip your morning coffee, without the jargon, acronyms, and stuffiness that often come with expertise.

Priebe wrote: “The Biden administration sees China as the nation’s primary threat, so seeks to focus increasingly on the Indo-Pacific region. As a result, the administration’s approach to Russia may increasingly be driven by its desire to shift resources toward the Asia-Pacific. If the administration makes concrete changes in US policies toward Russia and Europe to enable its China policy, then Russian insecurity may be reduced. Lower Russian threat perceptions are unlikely to fully address all US–Russian differences, but it may put the two countries on a more stable footing.”

