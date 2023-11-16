On November 15, a recent New Atlanticist article by IPSI’s Markus Garlauskas and Emma Verges and GEC’s Joseph Webster was featured in the “What to Read” section of Politico’s National Security Daily newsletter.
November 16, 2023
On November 15, a recent New Atlanticist article by IPSI’s Markus Garlauskas and Emma Verges and GEC’s Joseph Webster was featured in the “What to Read” section of Politico’s National Security Daily newsletter.
Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas, Joseph Webster, and Emma C. Verges