On February 20, 2023, Global China Hub Nonresident Fellow Tuvia Gering was quoted in the South China Morning Post regarding the reactions to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Beijing. Of the Israeli reaction to the trip, Gering said “There’s no doubt that some tough talks will take place behind doors” and questioned whether Israel might be able to use Raisi’s trip to extract concessions from China.

