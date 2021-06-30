On June 30, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Tate Nurkin was quoted in an article in the Sydney Morning Herald titled “If the US went to war with China, who would win? It depends how it starts.” In the article, Nurkin argues that a conflict between the US and China would involve strikes against opposing forces from the very beginning.

Space would be the first place both sides [China and the US] would go to strike the others’ forces in event of a conflict.