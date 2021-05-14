Scowcroft Center senior advisor Morgan Ortagus appeared on Fox News’s Special Report on Friday to discuss the recent hacking of Colonial Pipeline. In the aftermath of this attack, she argued the United States needs to establish a level of deterrence against malicious cyber activity.
I think if you look at what happened this week, we saw just how vulnerable our critical infrastructure is, and you really have to ask yourself what is the difference between a suicide bomber blowing up one of these pipelines or the cyber hacker who takes the pipeline off for several weeks of production?