Scowcroft Center senior advisor Morgan Ortagus was published in Arab News on August 3, where she argued that Middle Eastern nations are ready to have a greater role and responsibility in the world and the region. She urged Arab leaders to take the initiative to work together and continue developing the Middle East Strategic Alliance.

The Arab world should have a seat at the table in more international negotiations, much as the EU often does, but it is often left out because it cannot speak with one voice.