On October 5, Senior Vice President and Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted by the Washington Post in an article titled “Blinken meets Macron as countries seek to repair relations following clash over submarine deal.” Pavel discussed general issues with European security autonomy and defense spending.

European publics do not seem to want to support the spending that is required.

