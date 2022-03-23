On March 22, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Alex Plitsas was featured in a CBS New York article titled “Fairfield County police departments responding to Ukraine’s needs, sending all types of gear.” Plitsas, who is coordinating supply shipments into Ukraine, was quoted on the sensitive nature of route locations in light of recent Russian threats.
