On March 29, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Alex Plitsas was quoted in an article in the CT Insider titled “Fairfield vet coordinates evacuations, supply deliveries for Ukraine.” Plitsas continues to aid Ukrainian refugees’ journey to the United States and has coordinated the donation of ballistic armor from police departments to support Ukraine’s war effort.

Because people [Ukrainians] are, in many cases, able to travel across those European borders, there’s not as many people who need rescuing. Alex Plitsas

